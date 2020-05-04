Suspect sought after officers find cocaine bound for Poplar River First Nation: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a suspect after police say officers found cocaine hidden in hollowed-out cans being sent to Poplar River First Nation.

According to police, officers were tipped off to the delivery and searched packages on a commercial flight from St. Andrews Airport to Poplar River on Wednesday.

RCMP say roughly 109 grams of cocaine were found inside several hollowed-out cans.

On Apr 29, Poplar River #rcmpmb intercepted several packages shipped on a flight into the community. Several cans were hollowed out & contained 109g of cocaine. RCMP are looking for 25yo Jennifer Fontaine who now has a warrant of arrest. Have info? Call 204-244-2745 pic.twitter.com/JSZALgvMEZ — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 4, 2020

Police have since identified a suspect and obtained a warrant for the arrest of Jennifer Fontaine, 25.

Fontaine is believed to be in the Winnipeg area.

Anyone with information on Fontaine’s whereabouts is asked to call Poplar River RCMP at 204-244-2745.

Poplar River First Nation is roughly 347 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

