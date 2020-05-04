Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after officers find cocaine bound for Poplar River First Nation: Manitoba RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 2:59 pm
Updated May 4, 2020 3:04 pm
Mantioba RCMP have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 25-year-old Jennifer Fontaine after more than 100 grams of cocaine was reportedly found bound for Poplar River First Nation.
Mantioba RCMP have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 25-year-old Jennifer Fontaine after more than 100 grams of cocaine was reportedly found bound for Poplar River First Nation. Handout/RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a suspect after police say officers found cocaine hidden in hollowed-out cans being sent to Poplar River First Nation.

According to police, officers were tipped off to the delivery and searched packages on a commercial flight from St. Andrews Airport to Poplar River on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Drug investigation started in Winnipeg leads to $10 million bust in Calgary

RCMP say roughly 109 grams of cocaine were found inside several hollowed-out cans.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have since identified a suspect and obtained a warrant for the arrest of Jennifer Fontaine, 25.

Fontaine is believed to be in the Winnipeg area.

READ MORE: 2 men charged in massive Winnipeg cocaine bust worth more than $1 million

Anyone with information on Fontaine’s whereabouts is asked to call Poplar River RCMP at 204-244-2745.

Poplar River First Nation is roughly 347 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police make 19-kilogram cocaine bust
