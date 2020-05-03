Menu

Crime

Man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run near Elmira, Ont.

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 3, 2020 3:08 pm
Updated May 3, 2020 3:09 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the fatal hit-and-run which occurred near Elmira, Ont., late Friday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say a dark grey Chevrolet Sonic was headed north on Arthur Street N. near Reid Woods Drive at around 11 p.m. when it struck a 19-year-old man who was riding a bicycle.

READ MORE: Teen cyclist killed in hit-and-run near Elmira, Ont.

Police say the driver stopped to offer assistance to the victim but then fled.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist killed after colliding with hydro pole in Kitchener early Saturday

Police say the man has been charged with failure to stop after an accident causing death.

They did not identify where the man was from but did tell Global News he was from out of the region.

Police initially identified the victim as being 17 years old but later said he was 19.

