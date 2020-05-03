Reports of gunfire in London Ont., appears residence was targeted: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say there are no known injuries after gunfire was reported Saturday morning.

Officials say at around 7 a.m. Saturday, gunfire was reported in the area of Talbot Street and Oxford Street.

Police attended the area, and say further investigation revealed a residence appears to have been targeted.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be submitted online anonymously.

