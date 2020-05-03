Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Reports of gunfire in London Ont., appears residence was targeted: police

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted May 3, 2020 8:32 am
.
. Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

Police in London, Ont., say there are no known injuries after gunfire was reported Saturday morning.

Officials say at around 7 a.m. Saturday, gunfire was reported in the area of Talbot Street and Oxford Street.

Police attended the area, and say further investigation revealed a residence appears to have been targeted.

READ MORE: London, Ont., police searching for 2 men following reported east-end robbery

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be submitted online anonymously.

Trudeau unveils ban on 1,500 types of “assault-style” guns
Trudeau unveils ban on 1,500 types of “assault-style” guns
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceShootingLondonInvestigationLondon PoliceGunfireGun FireOxford at TalbotPolice in london
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.