Bobcaygeon man charged with 2 counts of child luring following online investigation: OPP

A Bobcaygeon, Ont., man faces child luring charges following an online undercover child sexual exploitation investigation by OPP.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, a man allegedly attended a location in Lindsay on Friday for the purposes of meeting a child that was under the age of 16.

“When the individual arrived, they were met by police and arrested without incident,” OPP stated.

Peter Austin Rae Swanton, 22, of Bobcaygeon, was arrested and charged with two counts of luring a person under the age of 16 and four counts of breach of a release order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay later Friday.

The investigation involved the OPP’s child exploitation unit and uniform officers.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP ask anyone who may have information regarding this investigation or regarding internet child exploitation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online. Reporting information may also be made on the internet through cypertip.ca

“The OPP will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children,” stated Staff Sgt. Sharon Hanlon of the child sexual exploitation unit. “Child exploitation is everyone’s business and police cannot do it alone. Everyone needs to know that these offenders operate amongst us and go undetected due to a lack of understanding. Everyone can make a difference by educating themselves about what child sexual exploitation really looks like.”

OPP advise parents to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. They advise to visit the Canadian Centre for Child Protection to download the “Child Sexual Abuse – It Is Your Business” brochure.

2:53 Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation