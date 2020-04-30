Menu

Education

French-language system teachers ratify new contract with Ontario government

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2020 4:47 pm
Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) - Ontario's French-language teachers - picketing in a one-day strike on Feb 13, 2020.
Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) - Ontario's French-language teachers - picketing in a one-day strike on Feb 13, 2020. Enzo Arimini / Global News

TORONTO – Ontario’s French-language teachers have ratified their new contract with the provincial government.

The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens announced today the agreement was approved by its members in an online vote.

READ MORE: Ontario government strikes deals with French language, elementary teachers’ unions

The union, which represents 12,000 teachers, did not provide details of the agreement or announce the margin by which it was approved.

The agreement between AEFO and the government will expire at the end of August 2022.

READ MORE: Ontario elementary teachers’ union, province reach tentative agreement

The unions representing Ontario’s English Catholic and public elementary teachers have also ratified contracts with the government in recent weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

The union representing Ontario’s public high school teachers has reached a tentative agreement with the government and members will vote on the deal next month.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ontario politicsOntario governmentFord governmentStephen LecceOntario Teachers StrikeOntario Teacher StrikeOntario Teacher ContractOntario French Language TeachersThe Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens
