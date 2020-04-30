Menu

Barrie’s Mapleview Drive East closure extended until mid-June

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 30, 2020 1:26 pm
Mapleview Drive East from Yonge Street to Royal Jubilee Drive will now be closed until June 15.
File Photo

Mapleview Drive East from Yonge Street to Royal Jubilee Drive will now be closed until June 15.

The street was expected to be closed until about May 15 due to infrastructure work, but the closure has been extended due to the ground being frozen and the need to remove water from the area, which has happened more slowly than originally scheduled.

READ MORE: Mayors of Barrie, German twin city exchange letters of support amid coronavirus crisis

According to Barrie officials, ensuring physical distancing and safety requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic has also caused delays.

The Mapleview road closure is a continuation of the construction that took place last fall, including the installation of a water main, sanitary sewer and road crossings.

“The work ensures the city has infrastructure in place to service developments, including the new south Barrie high school,” officials say.

