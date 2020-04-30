Barrie’s Mapleview Drive East closure extended until mid-June

Send this page to someone via email

Mapleview Drive East from Yonge Street to Royal Jubilee Drive will now be closed until June 15.

The street was expected to be closed until about May 15 due to infrastructure work, but the closure has been extended due to the ground being frozen and the need to remove water from the area, which has happened more slowly than originally scheduled.

According to Barrie officials, ensuring physical distancing and safety requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic has also caused delays.

The Mapleview road closure is a continuation of the construction that took place last fall, including the installation of a water main, sanitary sewer and road crossings.

“The work ensures the city has infrastructure in place to service developments, including the new south Barrie high school,” officials say.

