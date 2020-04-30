Town hall for Fort McMurray flood evacuees to be held Thursday night

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) is hosting a virtual town hall for residents who have been forced from their homes due to flooding in Fort McMurray.

The town hall is scheduled to start at 5:50 p.m. Thursday. The mayor, CAO and director of emergency management with the RMWB will be on hand to provide an update on the river break and overall flood situation. Evacuees will have the chance to ask questions during the one-hour town hall.

READ MORE: A closer look at how the Athabasca River ice buildup is flooding Fort McMurray

Mandatory evacuation orders remained in place Thursday morning for Draper, Waterways, Taiga Nova Industrial Park and the entire Lower Townsite of Fort McMurray. About 13,000 people have been forced to evacuate.

Officials with the RMWB said they are working on assessing the damage and initial assessments suggest about 1,230 structures are affected by the flood.

Story continues below advertisement

A re-entry plan is being working on, although it’s not known when residents will be allowed to go back home. Officials said the re-entry will be done in phases and more information will be released in the days ahead.

“The risk in areas under mandatory evacuation orders remains high as water can become electrically charged or ice can shift, causing further flooding and water and debris to begin moving very quickly,” Scott Davis, director of emergency management, said in a media release.

“Members of the public travelling into these locations are putting themselves, first responders and others at risk of a serious incident. Access to the Lower Townsite is closed and vehicles parked on the side of Highway 63 will be towed. For your safety and the safety of others, please respect the closures and seriousness of this situation.”

In an update Wednesday night, the RMWB said the ice jam that led to the flooding had receded to be about 13 kilometres in size.

“Water levels on the Clearwater River, Athabasca River and Hangingstone River continue to fluctuate, but reports today show the water level is down across all three rivers in Fort McMurray,” officials said in an update around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney announced emergency evacuation funding for all residents forced to flee due to flooding in northern Alberta. Starting at noon Monday, eligible residents can apply online for a one-time cash payment of $1,250 for adults and $500 for those under 18.

Story continues below advertisement

5:33 Alberta premier details supports, cash payments for northern flood victims Alberta premier details supports, cash payments for northern flood victims

Evacuees who wish to take part in Thursday’s town hall can dial in by calling 1-800-214-2540 or emailing townhall@rmwb.ca for instructions on how to connect. Residents can also watch the town hall live online.