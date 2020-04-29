Menu

Flames sign Swedish D Johannes Kinnvall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2020 2:28 pm

CALGARY – The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Johannes Kinnvall to a two-year, entry-level contract, the club announced Wednesday.

As part of the agreement, the undrafted 22-year-old will remain in his native Sweden for the 2020-21 season before coming to North America.

Kinnvall currently plays for HV71 in the SHL, where he registered 11 goals and 40 points in 51 games in 2019-20.

The five-foot-11 blue-liner has 23 goals and 62 points in 121 career games in the SHL.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
