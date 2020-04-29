Mosquito fight kicks off in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg has started its annual battle against mosquitoes.

The city’s buzzkilling efforts kicked off this week with an “aggressive, environmentally friendly” larviciding program looking to eradicate the bloodsuckers before they hatch.

“With the above normal rainfall received late last fall, there is a large amount of standing water compared to normal,” said Ken Nawolsky, head of the city’s insect control branch, in a release.

“A significant spring larviciding program [is] anticipated as the mosquitoes have begun to hatch in the water.”

Our insect control season is underway, with crews beginning larviciding activities this week. Learn more about our insect control program: https://t.co/o6s6ea74Lr pic.twitter.com/CO6fR2g1HP — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) April 29, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Crews using 100 per cent biological larvicide will carry out the initial attack on the ground and from the air using four helicopters, says the city, and more than 28,000 hectares of water will be continuously monitored and treated on an ongoing basis.

Monitoring for adult nuisance mosquitoes will start May 1 with the first trap counts expected to be posted on the city’s website May 4.

Fogging will happen only if specific requirements, including the Provincial Pesticide Use Permit, are met, and the program will be carried out using DeltaGard, a spray considered more environmentally friendly than malathion.

1:43 Going natural: how to ward off pesky mosquitoes without chemicals Going natural: how to ward off pesky mosquitoes without chemicals

The city says areas with the highest nuisance mosquito populations will be prioritized, should fogging be required, and a 24-hour notice will be issued prior to the start of a nuisance fogging program.

Anyone looking to set up a buffer zone around their home can register online through 311, by emailing 311@winnipeg.ca, faxing 311, or writing to the Insect Control Branch at 3 Grey Street.

In-person registration for buffer zones has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The city is asking Winnipeggers to help in the fight against mosquitoes by dumping out any standing water, draining eavestroughing or unused containers, covering rainwater collection containers, filling in any low-lying areas, and treating property with biological larvicide.

Story continues below advertisement

0:30 The life cycle of a mosquito The life cycle of a mosquito