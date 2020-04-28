Saskatchewan’s big game draw opens May 1 for 2020 season

Send this page to someone via email

Hunters in Saskatchewan have until 12 a.m. on May 25 to file their online applications, as the province’s big game draw opens on May 1.

The 2020 Big Game Draw Supplement offers hunters in the province information on seasons and quotas for draw species.

It also provides advanced notice of any changes to this fall’s regular big game seasons.

Increased hunting opportunities for elk, pronghorn, mule deer and white-tailed deer will be offered this year due to recent mild winters.

“Hunting is a popular pastime in Saskatchewan, and the big game draw continues to be an important milestone for hunters,” Environment Minister Dustin Duncan said.

“The Ministry of Environment works with the hunting community each year to improve the process and encourages all hunters to apply early.”

In 2018, the province expanded the draw from four to six priority pools. Those changes remain in place.

The province encourages hunters to apply early and to use the online residency verification tool as front-counter services are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Information about applications, priority pools and wildlife management zone quotas can be found at www.saskatchewanlicences.active.com.

Draw results will be available through Hunting, Angling and Trapping Licence (HAL) accounts from mid-June to mid-July. It is up to the applicant to check the draw results.

Successful applicants can purchase their licence through their HAL accounts starting Aug. 1.

More information regarding big game draw is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/hunting or by contacting the ministry at 1-800-567-4224.