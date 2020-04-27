Police in London, Ont., seek public’s assistance in locating missing 84-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

London police have issued an appeal to the public as they search for a missing 84-year-old.

Henry Wolny of London was last seen 9:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Oakland and Wilton avenues, according to police.

Wolny is described as Caucasian, standing five-feet-eight inches tall, with a slim and frail build. Police say he has short grey and white hair combed to the side.

They add that Wolny was last seen wearing a light beige windbreaker-style jacket, dark polyester pants and a black hat.

Police say Wolny has various medical conditions and that his family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may know his whereabouts is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

