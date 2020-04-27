Coronavirus: Fraser Health announces expanded testing for COVID-19 in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Fraser Health has announced anyone with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms can now be tested, however mild those symptoms might be.

However, Fraser Health still says not everyone needs a test and COVID-19 testing is not recommended for people without symptoms.

If a person tests positive, they will be contacted by public health officials and should be self-isolating until they receive a negative test result.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Most results are available within 24 to 48 hours of the test.

Vancouver Coastal Health is also following suit, announcing Monday anyone in that region can also get a COVID-19 test under the same guidelines.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, painful swallowing, stuffy or runny nose, loss of sense of smell, headache, muscle aches, fatigue and loss of appetite.

Story continues below advertisement

Testing for COVID-19 can be done through a primary care provider, walk-in clinic, urgent and primary care centre or community collection centre.

Phone numbers and locations of collection centres in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health can be found by visiting the B.C. Centre for Disease Control or by calling 8-1-1.

WATCH: Coverage of COVID-19 on Globalnews.ca