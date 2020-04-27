Fewer cars on streets amid coronavirus pandemic means uptick in racing, says Winnipeg councillor

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg city councillor says she’s noticed a dramatic uptick in street racing in her ward now that there are fewer cars on the road due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Waverley West Coun. Janice Lukes told 680 CJOB on Monday that while street racing has always been a problem in her ward, it’s become worse in recent weeks.

“We have beautiful, brand-new roads in south Winnipeg, right? We’ve got a big strip called Kenaston South that comes off the perimeter that’s 80 kilometres an hour,” she said.

“It’s a little mini version of the Gimli drag strip, sometimes, if you ask me and residents.” Tweet This

Newer roads in her ward mean smooth surfaces and no potholes to trip up drivers, said Lukes, and with people trying to practise social distancing, those walking on the street can become accidental targets.

Story continues below advertisement

“It spills over onto the residential streets because everyone’s all revved up and then they’ve got to go park in their garage,” Lukes said.

“This is a recipe for disaster.”

In her ward, she says constituents tell her the racing begins in the middle of the night in a nearby grocery store parking lot. From there, it spills out onto the main roads.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

But it’s not only happening in the middle of the night, said Lukes.

Have been speaking to @wpgpolice regularly about this strip & others! They are on it – Friday a large unmarked SUV pulled an Audi over. The corvette crowd slowed down when they saw the WPS lights flashing. Police are ‘very aware’ of the problems & are watching! Please SLOW DOWN! pic.twitter.com/kQalzQqn11 — Councillor Janice Lukes (@JaniceLukes) April 26, 2020

Lukes said she has been working with Winnipeg police and that they are doing their best.

Story continues below advertisement

“They are seeing an uptake in speeding,” she said, noting that this is happening around the world.

Winnipeg police confirmed they’re seeing an increase, sending out a notice on social media Sunday saying that enforcement officers are still out on the roads.

Many things have changed in recent weeks; the rules of the road have not. No less than 5 drivers face licence reviews for speeding (79, 72, 57, 54 and 50 kph OVER the posted speed limits) last week. These speeds are deadly. Enforcement continues. #JustSlowDown #WPSTraffic pic.twitter.com/npNqz8pGz5 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 26, 2020

Lukes said people need to do more than just complain — they need to report suspected violations.

Reporting can be done online, she added.

“If you just type on online police reporting Winnipeg, there’s a complete section for traffic,” she said.

“They can’t police things they don’t know that aren’t happening.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:31 Police operation underway to stop illegal street racing in Calgary Police operation underway to stop illegal street racing in Calgary