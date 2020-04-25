Manitoba government announces funding for provincial trails

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Manitoba government announced it’s investing up to $500,000 to support the development of trails in provincial parks

“Our government is committed to continue building, maintaining and expanding Manitoba’s trail network over the long term in partnership with volunteer and community organizations like Trails Manitoba,” Municipal Relations Minister Rochelle Squires said in an emailed statement Saturday.

READ MORE: Some Manitobans struggling with practising social distancing

“Accessing trails and pathways in a safe manner, while maintaining proper physical distancing, has become a respite during these unprecedented times. Trails can play an important role in our recovery and rebuilding following this pandemic.”

The province says the money will allow for the completion of six trails in Manitoba provincial parks, helping to link the 1,755-kilometre Great Trail in Manitoba including:

• South Whiteshell Trail

• South Whiteshell Trail – Penniac Bay

• Cabin Lake Creek Pedestrian Bridge

• Centennial Trail – Hansons Creek Bridge Phase 2

• North Whiteshell emergency repair washout

• Spruce Woods Provincial Park

Story continues below advertisement

1:31 Social distancing the right way Social distancing the right way