Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Manitoba government announces funding for provincial trails

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted April 25, 2020 1:34 pm
.
. Chris Stanton/Global News

The Manitoba government announced it’s investing up to $500,000 to support the development of trails in provincial parks

“Our government is committed to continue building, maintaining and expanding Manitoba’s trail network over the long term in partnership with volunteer and community organizations like Trails Manitoba,” Municipal Relations Minister Rochelle Squires said in an emailed statement Saturday.

READ MORE: Some Manitobans struggling with practising social distancing

“Accessing trails and pathways in a safe manner, while maintaining proper physical distancing, has become a respite during these unprecedented times. Trails can play an important role in our recovery and rebuilding following this pandemic.”

The province says the money will allow for the completion of six trails in Manitoba provincial parks, helping to link the 1,755-kilometre Great Trail in Manitoba including:
• South Whiteshell Trail
• South Whiteshell Trail – Penniac Bay
• Cabin Lake Creek Pedestrian Bridge
• Centennial Trail – Hansons Creek Bridge Phase 2
• North Whiteshell emergency repair washout
• Spruce Woods Provincial Park

Story continues below advertisement
Social distancing the right way
Social distancing the right way
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ManitobaSocial DistancingFundingPhysical DistancingParktrailProvincial park
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.