‘Civilian guard’ charged in connection with sex assault at northern Alberta RCMP detachment

A 66-year-old “civilian guard” has been charged in connection with a sexual assault that allegedly occurred at the northern Alberta RCMP detachment he was working in.

In a news release, Lac La Biche RCMP said Rodney Smith was arrested and charged with sexual assault on Thursday in connection with an offence that reportedly occurred at the Lac La Biche RCMP detachment on April 12, 2019.

An RCMP spokesperson said Smith was working as a detention cell guard at the time and was technically working for Commissionaires Northern Alberta. They said the sex assault victim is a woman.

“The RCMP takes all allegations of sexual assault very seriously,” police said. “While Smith was not an RCMP employee, he was working within an RCMP detachment.

“Our investigators worked to determine the circumstances of the assault allegation, identify and preserve evidence, and forward a thorough investigation to Crown counsel where the facts and evidence supported a charge.”

Smith is set to appear in Lac La Biche Provincial Court on June 29, 2020. RCMP said he has been released with conditions.