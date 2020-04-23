All too easy to impersonate a police officer: national association 

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Police Association says it’s extremely worrying how easy it is to replicate a convincing police uniform and cruiser, and its president would welcome more government control of law-enforcement gear.

Last weekend a 51-year-old denturist went on a killing spree across Nova Scotia, dressed in what’s believed to be an authentic RCMP uniform and driving a mock police cruiser.

Police are still investigating how he acquired the RCMP uniform and such a convincing replica vehicle.

Association president Tom Stamatakis says it’s a federal offence to impersonate a police officer, but it’s not difficult to do if someone is very intent on it.

Retail stores across the country claim to sell police gear – including uniforms, gloves and duty belts – to the public as well as police agencies, for example.

Stamatakis says he believes the more oversight governments can provide to make those items harder to get, the better.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2020.