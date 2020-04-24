B.C.’s Chase Claypool drafted by Pittsburgh Steelers in 2nd round of NFL Draft

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool has been drafted by the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

Claypool, who was a star wide receiver at the University of Notre Dame, was selected with the 49th overall pick on Friday.

The six-foot-four, 238-pound Claypool was the top receiver for the Fighting Irish last season with 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns. He registered 150 career receptions for 2,159 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Claypool raised eyebrows at the NFL combine, covering the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds. He joined former Detroit star Calvin Johnson as the only receivers measuring six-foot-four and 235 pounds or bigger to run under 4.45 seconds at the combine.

With the 49th pick in the #NFLDraft, we select WR Chase Claypool. pic.twitter.com/fyr6bGrcml — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 25, 2020

As a standout receiver at Abbotsford Senior Secondary, Claypool led the Panthers to the 2015 AA high school championship game.

Initially splitting his time between football and basketball, Claypool started focusing on the gridiron in Grade 11. He caught the attention of U.S. football scouts after posting his highlight reels on Facebook.

“He works hard, he’s determined and he’s a competitor,” Abbotsford Panthers football coach Jay Fujimura said prior to the NFL draft.

“So he’s kind of like that type of athlete that you really want. As [for] the young man he’s turned into, I couldn’t be prouder.”

Claypool has fought through personal adversity. A tattoo on his bicep and shoulder pays tribute to his older sister, Ashley, who took her own life in 2011.

“She plays a big part in my life every single day, and I feel like she’s allowed me to get to where I am at now,” he says.

— With files from the Canadian Press