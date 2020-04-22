Menu

Canada

No charges for driver connected to fatal collision in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 22, 2020 3:15 pm
Hamilton police say no charges will laid against a driver tied to a collision that killed a 64-year-old woman crossing a street near King East and James North on April 7, 2020.
Hamilton police say no charges will laid against a driver tied to a collision that killed a 64-year-old woman crossing a street near King East and James North on April 7, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

Hamilton police say the investigation into a fatal collision involving a 64-year-old pedestrian and a pickup truck in downtown Hamilton, Ont. is over.

Investigators have determined there was no wrongdoing by the driver of a Toyota Tacoma which struck the woman around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7 near the intersection of King Street East and James Street North.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with police the night of the collision.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

