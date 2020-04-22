No charges for driver connected to fatal collision in downtown Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Hamilton police say the investigation into a fatal collision involving a 64-year-old pedestrian and a pickup truck in downtown Hamilton, Ont. is over.

Investigators have determined there was no wrongdoing by the driver of a Toyota Tacoma which struck the woman around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7 near the intersection of King Street East and James Street North.

READ MORE: Man charged after allegedly setting fire to 3 Hamilton businesses

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with police the night of the collision.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

2:10 Hamilton police investigate quadruple shooting that kills a man and woman, injures others Hamilton police investigate quadruple shooting that kills a man and woman, injures others

Story continues below advertisement