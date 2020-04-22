No charges for driver connected to fatal collision in downtown Hamilton

Hamilton police say the investigation into a fatal collision involving a 64-year-old pedestrian and a pickup truck in downtown Hamilton, Ont. is over.
Investigators have determined there was no wrongdoing by the driver of a Toyota Tacoma which struck the woman around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7 near the intersection of King Street East and James Street North.
The driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with police the night of the collision.
Police have not released the name of the victim.
