Suspended teenage driver faces numerous charges after traffic stop in Selwyn Township: OPP

Peterborough County OPP say a teenager who was a suspended driver faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Selwyn Township early Tuesday.

Around 4 a.m., an officer conducted a vehicle stop on Selwyn Road for a Highway Traffic Act offence.

Police determined the driver was suspended and was also carrying six occupants in the vehicle.

The 17-year-old driver from Peterborough was arrested and charged with:

Driving while under suspension

Failure to use low beam with oncoming traffic

Possessing a non-photo card portion of cancelled, revoked or suspended licence

Driving while person under 16 fails to properly wear a seatbelt

Failure to surrender permit for motor vehicle

Failure to surrender insurance card

Having care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Failure to comply with an order made during a declared emergency

The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The youth was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 13.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the youth cannot be released.

