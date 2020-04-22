Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Suspended teenage driver faces numerous charges after traffic stop in Selwyn Township: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 22, 2020 12:43 pm
Peterborough County OPP say a 17-year-old Peterborough driver faces multiple charges including driving while suspended.
Peterborough County OPP say a 17-year-old Peterborough driver faces multiple charges including driving while suspended. Don Mitchell/Global News

Peterborough County OPP say a teenager who was a suspended driver faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Selwyn Township early Tuesday.

Around 4 a.m., an officer conducted a vehicle stop on Selwyn Road for a Highway Traffic Act offence.

READ MORE: Suspended Peterborough driver charged with dangerous driving in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Police determined the driver was suspended and was also carrying six occupants in the vehicle.

The 17-year-old driver from Peterborough was arrested and charged with:

  • Driving while under suspension
  • Failure to use low beam with oncoming traffic
  • Possessing a non-photo card portion of cancelled, revoked or suspended licence
  • Driving while person under 16 fails to properly wear a seatbelt
  • Failure to surrender permit for motor vehicle
  • Failure to surrender insurance card
  • Having care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
  • Failure to comply with an order made during a declared emergency

The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

The youth was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 13.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the youth cannot be released.

Saved by seatbelts: Mother shares survival story as SGI urges public to buckle up
Saved by seatbelts: Mother shares survival story as SGI urges public to buckle up
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Youth Criminal Justice ActPeterborough County OPPSelwyn TownshipSelwynDriving While Suspendeddriving while under suspension
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.