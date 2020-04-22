Ottawa fire crews douse 3-alarm blaze at Sheffield Road warehouse

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews battled a three-alarm fire at a warehouse in Ottawa’s southeast end on Tuesday evening.

Ottawa Fire Services says dispatch received multiple 911 calls around 5:45 p.m. reporting heavy dark smoke at 2870 Sheffield Rd. where a warehouse near Walkley Road and Highway 417 had caught fire.

Crews at the scene declared a two-alarm fire immediately after arriving and began an interior attack to control the blaze.

Following a partial collapse of one side of the building and structural concerns about the roof, firefighters were forced to evacuate.

The blaze was escalated to a three-alarm fire at 8:25 p.m. Roughly four hours later, the fire was declared under control.

Paramedics treated one firefighter on-scene for a lower extremity injury. He was later transported to hospital in stable condition.

Ottawa fire investigators have been sent to determine the cause of the fire.