Calgary businesses charged with purchasing stolen metals

Send this page to someone via email

After investigating catalytic converter thefts in the city, Calgary police have charged several local businesses with purchasing the stolen metals.

Police said hundreds of thefts have occurred since early 2020, with a total of 423 converters being taken from businesses and citizens in Calgary.

“These catalytic converter thefts are very costly to citizens and insurance companies,” Staff Sgt. Graeme Smiley said in a news release on Tuesday.

In February, with the help of the city’s compliance services, police began to target offenders they believed were stealing converters and reselling them to local metal recycling businesses.

On Tuesday, police said two Calgary salvage yards have been charged with 35 offences, including failing to record information about the seller.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing that there are some businesses within Calgary not doing their due diligence and in some cases, knowingly buying stolen metals, which is driving the demand for these thefts,” Smiley said. Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

0:57 Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Calgary Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Calgary

Police said buying stolen items is a serious offence that can put both businesses and the public at risk.

Acting chief license Insp. Michael Briegel said police are continuing to investigate the thefts to ensure no more businesses are purchasing these stolen goods.

“Businesses found operating in contravention of the business licence bylaw will be held accountable for their actions and could face similar charges, including a suspension or revocation of their license to operate,” Briegel said.

Police offered tips on how residents can protect their vehicles from these types of thefts, including parking in a secure garage and installing an alarm system.

Police urged residents to report any suspicious activity by calling 403-266-1234 or contacting 911 if they are witnessing a crime in progress.