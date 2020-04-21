Manitoba to update province on latest flood waters

Send this page to someone via email

This story will be updated when the press conference begins and throughout the conference as it runs.

The province will be updating Manitobans on the latest high water and flooding numbers.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

The Red River has crested north of the 49th parallel on the weekend, bringing high water levels with it — but staying within its banks, for now.

On Sunday, Schuler told 680 CJOB that flooding isn’t a major concern this season.

“In Fargo, they’re within two feet of the river being within its banks. If they get a major rainstorm, that impacts us; with the Red being so low down south it means we shouldn’t be impacted by a further weather event.”

