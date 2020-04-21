2 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region, total now 59

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston’s novel coronavirus numbers have jumped by two between Monday and Tuesday, bringing the region’s total up to 59.

The number of resolved cases also raised by two, with the region’s total now at 54.

On Monday, Providence Care announced a coronavirus outbreak at Providence Manor, a long-term care home in downtown Kingston, with one case identified in a resident.

KFL&A Public Health medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said they would be assisting in testing around 70 residents in two units at the home for the disease.

Nevertheless, the public health unit’s website says case numbers in long-term care homes in the region remain at one, so, according to KFL&A Public Health, the two new cases identified are not linked to the city’s only long-term care facility outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health would not give the specific modes of transmission for the two latest cases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The local health unit has administered 2813 tests to date, and there are currently 119 tests pending.

2:18 Motion meant to allow for ‘strict physical distancing in the outdoors’: Kingston councillor Motion meant to allow for ‘strict physical distancing in the outdoors’: Kingston councillor