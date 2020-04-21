Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

OPP arrest 3 suspects in rash of vehicle thefts in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 12:16 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have arrested three suspects in a rash of vehicle thefts.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have arrested three suspects in a rash of vehicle thefts. Getty Images

OPP in the City of Kawartha Lakes say they arrested three suspects Monday who are believed to be connected to multiple vehicle thefts.

On Monday around 7:40 p.m., OPP say a witness called police after seeing two individuals allegedly steal the licence plates from a vehicle in the witness’s driveway.

READ MORE: Suspended Peterborough driver charged with dangerous driving in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Officers eventually located the suspect vehicle on Cork Road, just east of Downeyville. Police allege the vehicle fled the scene. Police said they briefly chased the vehicle but stopped the pursuit for public safety concerns.

OPP later found the vehicle on nearby St. Luke’s Road. Three suspects were seen fleeing on foot from the vehicle.

The OPP’s K-9 unit, supported by Emergency Response Team, tracked down and arrested two of the suspects. The third suspect was arrested by a front-line officer.

Story continues below advertisement

“The suspects are believed to be involved in a number of current investigations related to vehicle thefts,” OPP said Tuesday. “The investigation is ongoing and further details will be provided when available.”

Names of the accused and their charges were not released.

The individuals are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Tuesday, OPP said.

Ford trucks lead list of top 10 stolen vehicles in Canada
Ford trucks lead list of top 10 stolen vehicles in Canada
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TheftCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesKawartha Lakes OPPvehicle theflicence plate theft kawartha lakesvehicle thefts kawartha lakes
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.