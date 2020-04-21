Menu

Crime

London man charged with careless driving after tractor trailer rollover near Chatham

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted April 21, 2020 10:26 am
A single-vehicle tractor trailer collision resulted in a lengthy closure of Highway 401 in the Chatham, Ont., area.
A London, Ont., man, 58, is facing a charge of careless driving after a single-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in the Chatham area for several hours on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to a section of the highway near the Victoria Road exit in Chatham-Kent at roughly 2:50 a.m. Tuesday.

READ MORE: Tractor-trailer crash stops Eastbound traffic on 401

According to OPP, the tractor trailer left the highway and rolled onto its side in the north ditch.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, police tweeted that the closed section of the highway has reopened.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
