London man charged with careless driving after tractor trailer rollover near Chatham

A London, Ont., man, 58, is facing a charge of careless driving after a single-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in the Chatham area for several hours on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to a section of the highway near the Victoria Road exit in Chatham-Kent at roughly 2:50 a.m. Tuesday.

According to OPP, the tractor trailer left the highway and rolled onto its side in the north ditch.

CLEARED Road Closure: #Hwy401 WB between Orford Rd and Victoria Rd #Highgate – Highway reopened, #OPP clearing scene. ^lm — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) April 21, 2020

No injuries were reported in the crash.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, police tweeted that the closed section of the highway has reopened.