Crime

Perth, Ont., woman’s grocery money found, returned by passerby: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 11:10 am
OPP have returned a sum of money reported stolen to a woman in Perth, Ont., after it was found and returned to police.
OPP have returned a sum of money reported stolen to a woman in Perth, Ont., after it was found and returned to police. Global News File

Lanark County OPP say the grocery money reported stolen by an elderly woman in Perth, Ont., was found and returned to her after police put out a call for more information.

OPP say the woman taped an envelope of money to her front door for a grocery delivery on April 13.

That money eventually disappeared, causing the woman and police to believe it was stolen.

READ MORE: Grocery money stolen from elderly woman in Perth, Ont., say OPP

On Monday, OPP put out a call for more information about the possible theft.

“Within one hour of posting our media release yesterday, numerous ‘Good Samaritans’ called in willing to cover the bill for the elderly victim,” OPP said Tuesday.

According to police, one caller said they had found an envelope of money last week in the area and held onto it, hoping to hear on the radio or the news about its owner.

When they did, they immediately called police.

“The found envelope, although weathered and damaged, still contained the missing $140,” OPP said.

The money was then returned by police to the woman, who OPP said was very grateful to have it back.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
