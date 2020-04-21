Perth, Ont., woman’s grocery money found, returned by passerby: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Lanark County OPP say the grocery money reported stolen by an elderly woman in Perth, Ont., was found and returned to her after police put out a call for more information.

OPP say the woman taped an envelope of money to her front door for a grocery delivery on April 13.

That money eventually disappeared, causing the woman and police to believe it was stolen.

On Monday, OPP put out a call for more information about the possible theft.

“Within one hour of posting our media release yesterday, numerous ‘Good Samaritans’ called in willing to cover the bill for the elderly victim,” OPP said Tuesday.

According to police, one caller said they had found an envelope of money last week in the area and held onto it, hoping to hear on the radio or the news about its owner.

Story continues below advertisement

When they did, they immediately called police.

“The found envelope, although weathered and damaged, still contained the missing $140,” OPP said.

The money was then returned by police to the woman, who OPP said was very grateful to have it back.