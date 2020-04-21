Wounded Warriors Canada announces #NovaScotiaStrong First Responder Fund

Send this page to someone via email

As the full scope of the devastating mass shooting in Nova Scotia continues to unfold, a national mental health service provider is stepping up to provide support for first responders and their families affected by the tragedy.

Building on the strength of a trending social media movement, Wounded Warriors Canada announced the #NovaScotiaStrong First Responder Fund this week.

READ MORE: The Queen offers sympathies to Nova Scotians following mass shooting

“We have created this fund to provide trauma support for first responders and their families affected by this unspeakable national tragedy,” said Scott Maxwell, executive director of Wounded Warriors Canada. “While it is normal for people to experience difficulties processing traumatic events, for some, the symptoms will persist long after the headlines wane.

“The unprecedented shooting in Nova Scotia has left communities and families devastated. We will honour the service and sacrifice of RCMP Constable Stevenson and are here to help those affected any way we can.”

Story continues below advertisement

6:04 ‘Our hearts are broken. My heart is broken’ says RCMP Commissioner over Nova Scotia shooting ‘Our hearts are broken. My heart is broken’ says RCMP Commissioner over Nova Scotia shooting

RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson was among at least 19 people who were killed during a shooting rampage in multiple rural Nova Scotia communities over the weekend. Police continue to investigate the incident.

Maxwell says this fund was inspired by a similar fund that Wounded Warriors set up for first responders involved in the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash. The Humboldt First Responder Fund went on to raise nearly $200,000.

Funds raised for #NovaScotiaStrong will ultimately be used to provide trauma programming through Wounded Warriors Canada’s mental health services to first responders who were involved in the shooting.

“Part of the challenge is what you can prepare for and, in these times, what you cannot,” says Maxwell. “It’s why programs and responses need to be in place because unlike in years past, the old adage of suck it up and carry on is, thankfully, not the prevailing attitude anymore.

“We know that more of a response and intervention will be needed for some members, and that’s totally OK. Hence why these funds are created and why people give to them and why down the road they tend to be very impactful.”

Donations in support of this fund can be made by visiting woundedwarriors.ca.

Story continues below advertisement