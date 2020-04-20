Family displaced by south Edmonton fourplex fire

Send this page to someone via email

One family has been displaced after a fire in southeast Edmonton Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to a fire in a fourplex in the area of 39 Avenue and 38 Street at around 7 a.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews arrived on scene within four minutes of receiving the call, to find a fully involved fire.

“Flames and heavy smoke showing,” district chief Robert Shellnutt said from the scene.

Two additional units were called as the first crew was en route, Shellnut said. The fire was upgraded to a second alarm at 7:11 a.m.

The fire was brought under control just after 8 a.m. Shellnut said three of the units in the fourplex were affected by the fire, and the fourth likely suffered smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported, but a spokesperson with EFRS said one family was displaced by the fire and is receiving assistance from the Emergency Support Response Team.

Fire investigators remained on scene Monday morning to try to determine the cause of the fire. There is no word on a damage estimate.

Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze at a fourplex in the area of 39 Avenue and 38 Street Monday, April 20, 2020. Dave Carels, Global News