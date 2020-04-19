Child killed after getting struck by driver in Kelowna, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they are investigating after a child was struck and killed by a driver in Kelowna Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called by paramedics to the 500-block of McCurdy Road just after 2:45 p.m. to respond to the collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The child has been pronounced deceased, RCMP said in a statement.

“This is a tragic incident, and our condolences are with the family of the deceased,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

The age and gender of the child have not been released.

It’s not clear in the statement if the driver remained at the scene, though RCMP do not appear to be investigating a hit-and-run.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have the crash scene cordoned off to traffic as officers canvas the area for potential witnesses. Noseworthy asked anyone witnesses, including those with dashcam or security footage, to contact RCMP.

The cause of the collision has not been determined and remains under investigation.

RCMP say they are not releasing further information at this time.

1:47 Squamish toddler killed by car in grocery store crosswalk Squamish toddler killed by car in grocery store crosswalk