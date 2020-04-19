Headingley residents told to lock doors after incident at jail

Send this page to someone via email

There’s a large police presence west of Winnipeg in Headingley.

Winnipeg police sent out a tweet on Saturday evening asking that all residents of Headingley stay indoors.

Police are asking that all residents of Headingley to stay indoors. Currently, there is a serious occurrence at the Headingley Jail. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 19, 2020

The Winnipeg police say there is currently a serious occurrence at the Headingley Jail.

A representative from the jail wouldn’t confirm if an inmate had escaped the jail but said people in the community should ensure everything is locked.

We have reached out to police for comment.