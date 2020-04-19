Menu

Crime

Headingley residents told to lock doors after incident at jail

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted April 19, 2020 12:35 am
Updated April 19, 2020 12:36 am
.
. File / Global News

There’s a large police presence west of Winnipeg in Headingley.

Winnipeg police sent out a tweet on Saturday evening asking that all residents of Headingley stay indoors.

The Winnipeg police say there is currently a serious occurrence at the Headingley Jail.

A representative from the jail wouldn’t confirm if an inmate had escaped the jail but said people in the community should ensure everything is locked.

We have reached out to police for comment.

PoliceWinnipeg policeInmateheadingleyHeadingley jail
