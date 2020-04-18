U.S. condemns arrests of more than a dozen democracy advocates in Hong Kong

Send this page to someone via email

The United States condemned the arrests of at least 14 veteran pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong on charges of joining massive anti-government protests last year, saying the police action jeopardizes a high degree of autonomy guaranteed the southern Chinese city.

Among those arrested Saturday were 81-year-old activist and former lawmaker Martin Lee and democracy advocates Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and Au Nok-hin. Police also arrested media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who founded the local newspaper Apple Daily.

The sweeping crackdown amid a coronavirus pandemic is based on charges of unlawful assembly stemming from huge rallies against proposed China extradition legislation that exposed deep divisions between democracy-minded Hong Kongers and the Communist Party-ruled central government in Beijing.

The bill — which would have allowed the residents of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory to be sent to mainland to stand trial — has been withdrawn, but the protests continued for more than seven months, centred around demands for voting rights and an independent inquiry into police conduct.

Story continues below advertisement

2:35 Canadian technology helping Hong Kong enforce quarantine measures Canadian technology helping Hong Kong enforce quarantine measures

While the protests began peacefully, they increasingly descended into violence after demonstrators became frustrated with the government’s response. They feel that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has ignored their demands and used the police to suppress them.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement condemned the arrests.

READ MORE: China denies holding secret nuclear weapon tests underground

“Beijing and its representatives in Hong Kong continue to take actions inconsistent with commitments made under the Sino-British Joint Declaration that include transparency, the rule of law, and guarantees that Hong Kong will continue to ‘enjoy a high degree of autonomy,'” Pompeo said.

He was referring to the 1997 handover of the former British colony to China, which promised the city would enjoy political freedoms not afforded mainland China.

1:47 Coronavirus outbreak: Hong Kong locals, expatriates return to city, quarantine in hotels amid COVID-19 pandemic Coronavirus outbreak: Hong Kong locals, expatriates return to city, quarantine in hotels amid COVID-19 pandemic

Beijing has accused the U.S. and other Western countries of instigating the protests and insists they’re China’s internal affairs.

Lai, Lee Cheuk-yan and Yeung Sum — a former lawmaker from the Democratic Party who was also arrested — were charged in February over their involvement in a rally on Aug. 31 last year.

The Hong Kong authorities had denied permission for most of the rallies and police increasingly used tear gas and pepper spray against demonstrators, arresting hundreds.

Story continues below advertisement

The League of Social Democrats wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday that its leaders were among those arrested, including chairman Raphael Wong. They were accused of participating in two unauthorized protests on Aug. 18 and Oct. 1 last year.