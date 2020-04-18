Menu

Crime

Red Deer RCMP arrest suspect in March shooting

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 18, 2020 4:04 pm
Police arrested Brian Stephens, 40, of Red Deer, on April 16, 2020.
Police arrested Brian Stephens, 40, of Red Deer, on April 16, 2020. Courtesy: Red Deer RCMP

Red Deer RCMP arrested the suspect they were searching for in connection with the shooting in Riverside Meadows last month, police said Saturday.

On March 29 at 5 p.m., police responded to a 911 call about a gunshot in the area of 54 Avenue and 59 Street.

A 47-year-old man from Red Deer was the victim of a targeted shooting and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said, adding that they believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police arrested Brian Stephens, 40, of Red Deer, on April 16.

He was charged with aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm, six additional firearm charges and two counts of failing to comply, according to police.

Stephens is in custody, with his next court appearance set for April 20, RCMP said.

