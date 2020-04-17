Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 1 new confirmed case in Peterborough; 80 per cent of tests return negative

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 5:08 pm
Updated April 17, 2020 5:09 pm
Peterborough Public Health reports 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Friday.
Peterborough Public Health reports 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Friday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

After four-straight days of no new cases of coronavirus, Peterborough Public Health reported one new case in its jurisdiction on Friday.

The new case brings the total to 54 confirmed cases for the health unit which is responsible for Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Peterborough Public Health to take more “aggressive” case-finding approach

The data was posted on the health unit’s daily situation update page around 4:15 p.m.

There has been one death due to COVID-19 complications, which was reported on Sunday.

Of the 1,689 people tested, the health unit says 1,373 people have tested negative – approximately 81 per cent of those tested.

In addition, of the 54 cases of COVID-19, 31 of them have been declared resolved. That means two negative tests administered within a 24-hour period.

Story continues below advertisement

Outbreaks remain in effect at Peterborough Regional Health Centre where three employees tested positive. And outbreaks are still declared at Riverview Manor and St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care facilities.

