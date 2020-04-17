Menu

Crime

Man suffers serious injuries after being shot in Etobicoke

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 6:15 am
Toronto Police Service cruisers in the city's downtown.
Toronto Police Service cruisers in the city's downtown. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man is seriously hurt after he was shot in north Etobicoke on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Dixington Crescent and Dixon Road, just east of Islington Avenue, at around 1:03 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said the shooting took place in a residential area.

Paramedics said a man was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition but was conscious on the way to hospital.

There are no information on suspects.

Toronto crime, Toronto shooting, Etobicoke, Toronto gun violence, Etobicoke shooting, Dixon Road, Dixington Crescent
