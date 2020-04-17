Man suffers serious injuries after being shot in Etobicoke

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Toronto police say a man is seriously hurt after he was shot in north Etobicoke on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Dixington Crescent and Dixon Road, just east of Islington Avenue, at around 1:03 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said the shooting took place in a residential area.

Paramedics said a man was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition but was conscious on the way to hospital.

There are no information on suspects.

SHOOTING:

**1:03 am**

Dixon Rd and Dixington Cres

– reports of 3/5 shots fired

– reports of victim lying in behind building

– suspects fled scene

– reports injuries are life-threatening

– @TPS23Div o/s#GO734662

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement