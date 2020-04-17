Man suffers serious injuries after being shot in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a man is seriously hurt after he was shot in north Etobicoke on Friday.
Emergency crews were called to Dixington Crescent and Dixon Road, just east of Islington Avenue, at around 1:03 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police said the shooting took place in a residential area.
Paramedics said a man was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition but was conscious on the way to hospital.
There are no information on suspects.
