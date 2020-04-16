Several fires north of Guelph were intentionally set: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP is asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for setting several fires north of Guelph.

Police listed 12 suspicious fires in Palmerston that have happened since January 2019 with the most recent one occuring on April 11, when emergency crews responded to a tire fire.

OPP said all of the calls happened in the area of the White’s Road Junction Trail where fires have been set to porta-potties, trees, garbage, a bridge and a clothing donation box.

“These types of fires are more than just nuisances and misuse of police and fire resources, they are criminal offences,” OPP said in a statement. “Each fire that is intentionally set damages property and potentially could lead to injury or loss of life.”

OPP are asking anyone who witnesses suspicious activity near White’s Road Junction Trail to report it immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

Police can be reached at 1-888-310-1122 or tips can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

#Wellington OPP along with the Town of @mintofiredept are collaboratively investigating suspicious fires that have occurred over past several months near the White's Road Junction Trail in Palmerston. Tires, bridge,trees, birdhouses damaged. Call OPP with info 1-888-310-1122.^cr pic.twitter.com/SSThCofb4p — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) April 16, 2020