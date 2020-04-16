Menu

Crime

Several fires north of Guelph were intentionally set: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 3:06 pm
An OPP detachment sign.
An OPP detachment sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wellington County OPP is asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for setting several fires north of Guelph.

Police listed 12 suspicious fires in Palmerston that have happened since January 2019 with the most recent one occuring on April 11, when emergency crews responded to a tire fire.

OPP said all of the calls happened in the area of the White’s Road Junction Trail where fires have been set to porta-potties, trees, garbage, a bridge and a clothing donation box.

“These types of fires are more than just nuisances and misuse of police and fire resources, they are criminal offences,” OPP said in a statement. “Each fire that is intentionally set damages property and potentially could lead to injury or loss of life.”

OPP are asking anyone who witnesses suspicious activity near White’s Road Junction Trail to report it immediately.

Police can be reached at 1-888-310-1122 or tips can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Fire Guelph Arson wellington county opp Town of Minto Palmerston Ontario Arson Minto Arson Palmerston Minto Fire department Wellington County OPP arson White's Road Junction Trail
