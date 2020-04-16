London, Ont. man charged after neighbour reported break-in: police

Send this page to someone via email

City officials say a London man has been arrested in relation to a residential break and enter on Boullee Street Wednesday evening after a neighbour alerted police.

Police say they received a call in relation to someone breaking into a residency around 6:45 p.m.

Officers attended the area, and after a short foot pursuit, they say they found and arrested a suspect.

A 28-year-old London man has been charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The accused was released from custody and is expected to appear in court on July 8.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

