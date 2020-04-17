Calgary spring street sweeping set to begin Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary will start clearing streets of sand, gravel and debris starting on Monday with the launch of its annual street cleaning operations.

Street sweeping will begin on April 20 (weather depending) and continue through July. Residential street sweeping typically happens Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while major roads are swept overnight to reduce the impact on traffic.

During the annual spring cleanup, crews remove debris from over 16,000 kilometres of city streets.

When street sweeping is set to happen in a residential community, the City of Calgary says officials will set up signage warning people at least 24 hours in advance.

Drivers who neglect to move their vehicles during street sweeping can face tickets or may even have their vehicles towed.

The penalty for leaving your vehicle on the street when it’s scheduled to be swept is $120 but that drops to $80 if you pay it in the first 10 days.

Calgarians can visit Calgary.ca/sweep to find out when their street will be swept, and to sign up to receive email and/or text message notification 24 hours before their street is scheduled to be swept.