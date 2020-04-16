Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Commentary

Scott Thompson: After COVID-19, will we do justice to our heroes in health care?

By Scott Thompson 900 CHML
Posted April 16, 2020 10:00 am
Growing fears about Canada’s long-term care homes
WATCH: (April 15) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's working with provinces to provide more help for Canada's care homes struggling under the weight of COVID-19. Ross Lord looks at the changes some provinces are making.

When this pandemic first started, one of our main concerns was securing much-needed medical supplies — especially masks — that seemed to be in short supply everywhere in the world.

Everywhere except the country that makes the most of them, that is — that being China.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario Nurses’ Association calls work conditions in care homes ‘unfathomable’

As medical supplies are secured from various sources, Canada’s main concern has now become keeping the elderly and vulnerable in care facilities alive and safe from COVID-19.

So far, it has proven to be our country’s greatest challenge.

Coronavirus: Ontario government announces new measures to protect long-term care homes

It has also exposed a system that is greatly unprepared and under-financed for what a pandemic can bring, not to mention the concerns that had been growing well before COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

And it’s not as if we weren’t warned. SARS was supposed to have prepared us for future catastrophes like this.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

However, a solid post-mortem is worthless if the lessons aren’t learned.

This crisis will change many things in life moving forward, and hopefully one of them will be our appreciation for health-care workers of all kinds.

READ MORE: More than 1,000 people have died in Canada from COVID-19

Post-9/11 firefighters were the heroes of the day. COVID-19 will forever remind us how important all front-line workers are, especially in health care.

But until we as a society make that commitment, there is only so much these heroes can do.

Many systems will have to be redesigned post COVID-19. Health care should be the top priority.

We owe them at least that.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasescommentaryScott Thompsonblogs900 CHML
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.