London police arrest man driving reported stolen Audi, find suspected stolen IDs

A London man, 30, is facing charges after police say a stolen Audi was spotted driving in the south end of the city.

London police found the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, and the suspect outside a gas station on Southdale Road East, east of Wharncliffe Road South, at roughly 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Inside the vehicle, police say they found identification belonging to “a number of other people.”

Police have laid charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; and three counts of possession of an identity document.

