Crime

London police arrest man driving reported stolen Audi, find suspected stolen IDs

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted April 15, 2020 1:25 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. .
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. . Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A London man, 30, is facing charges after police say a stolen Audi was spotted driving in the south end of the city.

London police found the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, and the suspect outside a gas station on Southdale Road East, east of Wharncliffe Road South, at roughly 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: London police close headquarters to the public

 

Inside the vehicle, police say they found identification belonging to “a number of other people.”

Police have laid charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; and three counts of possession of an identity document.

