Body found after fire breaks out at east-end Toronto bungalow

Toronto Fire Services says a body has been located inside of a home in the city’s east end after a fire broke out there Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Taylor Drive, near Coxwell Avenue and O’Connor Drive, at around 7:24 a.m. for reports of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found the bungalow home fully engulfed in flames, and smoke was coming out of the windows.

After knocking down the two-alarm fire, firefighters went into the residence to do a primary search.

Toronto fire officials said they located a body on the first floor of the bungalow.

Neighbours initially told firefighters they did not believe anyone was inside the home when they arrived.

The Ontario fire marshal has been notified.

The victim’s age and gender have not yet been released.

