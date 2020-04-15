Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Body found after fire breaks out at east-end Toronto bungalow

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 9:52 am
A Toronto Fire Services truck on display at a downtown station.
A Toronto Fire Services truck on display at a downtown station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto Fire Services says a body has been located inside of a home in the city’s east end after a fire broke out there Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Taylor Drive, near Coxwell Avenue and O’Connor Drive, at around 7:24 a.m. for reports of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found the bungalow home fully engulfed in flames, and smoke was coming out of the windows.

After knocking down the two-alarm fire, firefighters went into the residence to do a primary search.

READ MORE: Toronto firefighters battle blaze at west-end rug store

Toronto fire officials said they located a body on the first floor of the bungalow.

Neighbours initially told firefighters they did not believe anyone was inside the home when they arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario fire marshal has been notified.

The victim’s age and gender have not yet been released.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireToronto FireToronto fire servicesToronto FirefightersCoxwell avenueO'Connor DriveTaylor Drivetoronto house firebungalow firebody found Toronto fireToronto firefigthers
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.