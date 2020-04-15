Menu

Fire

No injuries after garage fire in southeast Calgary

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 1:04 am
Calgary firefighters responded to a garage blaze in the southeast community of Dover on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Calgary firefighters responded to a garage blaze in the southeast community of Dover on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Global News

No one was injured after a fire in Calgary’s Dover neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Multiple people called 911 reporting thick smoke and flames in the 3900 block of 30 Avenue S.E. before 1 p.m., the Calgary Fire Department said.

The CFD said crews knocked the fire down quickly but not before it damaged a neighbouring garage. Most of the damage was limited to the garage where it started and its contents, officials said.

The cause is under investigation.

