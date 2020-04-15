No injuries after garage fire in southeast Calgary

No one was injured after a fire in Calgary’s Dover neighbourhood on Tuesday.
Multiple people called 911 reporting thick smoke and flames in the 3900 block of 30 Avenue S.E. before 1 p.m., the Calgary Fire Department said.
The CFD said crews knocked the fire down quickly but not before it damaged a neighbouring garage. Most of the damage was limited to the garage where it started and its contents, officials said.
The cause is under investigation.
