Driver charged after transport truck hits Hwy. 400 overpass: South Simcoe police

A truck driver has been charged after a transport truck hit the Highway 400 overpass in Innisfil, Ont., and the driver left the scene, South Simcoe police say.

Officers say they were called to Innisfil Beach Road and Highway 400 on Monday afternoon for a report of a truck hitting a bridge.

According to police, the crash caused “significant damage” to the overpass and forced the closure of Innisfil Beach Road between the off- and on-ramps of Highway 400 for about two hours.

The transport truck was found several kilometres away shortly after the crash, officers say.

A 55-year-old Severn, Ont., man, was charged with failing to report an accident and with having an oversized vehicle that violates a permit.

No one was injured as a result of the crash, police say.

The driver was released with a future court date.

