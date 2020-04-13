Menu

3 people taken to hospital after crash involving Toronto police cruiser

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 1:18 pm
A photo from the scene of a crash involving a Toronto police cruiser.
A photo from the scene of a crash involving a Toronto police cruiser. Courtesy: Rick Maisonneuve

Toronto police say three people are hurt after a collision in city’s north end involving a police cruiser and another vehicle.

Paramedics said they were called to Allen Road and Sheppard Avenue West at around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said two of its officers were taken to hospital along with the driver of the second vehicle.

READ MORE: Video appears to show Toronto police cruiser running over suspect reportedly carrying knife

Paramedics said all three people suffered serious injuries, one was transported to a trauma centre and two others were taken to local hospitals. It is unclear if a Toronto police officer or the civilian was taken to the trauma centre.

Police did not reveal circumstances surrounding the crash.

They said the entire intersection at Allen Road and Sheppard Avenue West is shut down for the investigation and will be closed for a while. Kodiak Crescent is also closed.

