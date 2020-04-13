5 songs you must hear this week: 13 April 2020

I was mildly surprised to find well over 400 pitches for new songs in my inbox over the last week. I went through everything and found these five gems that I hope will help pass the time.

1. Fitz and the Tantrums, I Just Wanna Shine

All the Feels (Warner)

Recommended If You Like: Modern blue-eyed soul

The fourth Fitz album has been with us since September and was supposed to be the basis of a tour this spring, but that’s not happening. Maybe there’s something in the “seize the day” feeling of this new single that will help people through our social-distancing months. Fun fact: This rack was used for a Walmart back-to-school commercial last September.

2. The Dears, The Worst in Us

Lover’s Rock (Dangerbird)

RIYL: Montreal indie rock

Like everyone else, The Dears are in self-isolation in Montreal as they hope this crisis will pass so they can get out on the road to promote their new album (their eighth) when it arrives May 15. Their advice? Watch comedies, not movies like Contagion.

3. My Sister Ocean, The Transcendentals

Single (Rhythm District)

RIYL: Hives, Vines, Strokes

Time for a philosophy lesson. The Transcendentals stat that there are three things that transcend all space and time: truth, goodness, and beauty. Singer Holden Daniels is especially proud of this song’s singalong chorus which he first thought he might have subconsciously picked up from somewhere else. Apparently not, though.

4. The Elwins, Take Me All the Way

Single (Pink Eye)

RIYL: Beatle-y, Kinks-y stuff

The latest from Newmarket, Ontario’s, The Elwins is one of the results of the band hopscotching between various studios to create their next collection of songs. There’s a lot of 1970s AM radio in what they’re doing well, but you’ll also hear the kind of alt-rock that was big about 15 years ago. That new album (still untitled) will be out later this year.

5. Jenny O., Case Study B

Work EP (Holy Trinity Records)

RIYL: Mazzy Starr, Cowboy Junkies, The Church

This track from LA singer-songwriter Jenny O. is not new—it’s actually from way back in 2016—but when you’re trapped inside, you have all kinds of extra time to search out new material. This could be one of the prettiest songs I’ve heard in ages. I can’t stop listening to it. How did I miss it the first time?