Crime

1 seriously injured, Toronto man charged with assault with weapon in Peterborough altercation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 9:52 am
peterborough-police2
A Toronto man faces several charges following an early morning altercation in Peterborough. Global News File

One person suffered serious injuries and a Toronto man faces several charges, including assault with a weapon, following an early morning altercation on Friday.

The Peterborough Police Service has provided few details of the altercation, saying only that an incident occurred in the area of King and Bethune streets. A male victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Peterborough woman's death deemed a homicide, police say

The investigation led to the arrest of one man,

Kirk Smith, 19, of Toronto was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a release order.

“There is no known risk to public safety,” police said.



The accused was held in custody for a scheduled court appearance on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

Police cracking down on outdoor social gatherings
