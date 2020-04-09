Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

How not to perform a U-turn: Truck driver caught on camera blocking Montreal bridge

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 9:26 pm
A truck heading from the south shore towards Montreal changed his mind halfway across the bridge. Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A truck heading from the south shore towards Montreal changed his mind halfway across the bridge. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. SQ handout photo

The Sûreté du Québec says a truck driver was caught on camera performing a U-turn on the Jacques Cartier Bridge on Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 9: 35 at the exit for the Parc Jean-Drapeau.

The semi truck was heading towards Montreal from the south shore when the driver started the maneouvre, briefly blocking all five lanes of traffic.

Truck slams into overpass near Montreal, spills cargo across highway

The driver has since been tracked down.

Police say the maneouvre could have resulted in a collision.

READ MORE: Excavator carried on flatbed trailer gets stuck under Montreal overpass

This type of offence can lead to a $1,546 fine for reckless driving and four demerit points.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the road was open to traffic at the time of the offence.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sureté du QuébecMontreal trafficSQJacques Cartier BridgeReckless DrivingU-turnjackknifed truckMontreal truck
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.