10 new coronavirus cases push total to 109 for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge health unit

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 10 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in its jurisdiction on Thursday, pushing its overall total to 109.

Of the 109 cases, 93 are in the City of Kawartha Lakes, with an additional nine cases reported since Wednesday. The data from the province’s Integrated Public Health Information System is at least 25 hours behind “current updates,” the health unit notes.

There are also 32 deaths in the municipality, including 29 associated with the outbreak at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., which reported its latest victim on Thursday morning.

There was also an additional hospitalized case reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, bringing the number of cases at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay to five, the health unit noted.

In Northumberland County, there is one new confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, to bring the total to 14, with one patient being hospitalized at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg. In Haliburton County, there remains two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

No deaths have been reported in either region.

The health unit advises anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 to first use the online assessment tool before contacting their health-care provider for further assessment.