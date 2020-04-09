Menu

Okanagan weather: Big cool down for Easter weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 2:11 pm
A significant cool down is on the way for Easter.
A significant cool down is on the way for Easter. SkyTracker Weather

Another round of beautiful sun will bathe the Okanagan on Thursday, with temperatures climbing into the high teens or low 20s during the day.

Clouds, though, will slide in on Good Friday morning, with a chance of showers lingering during the day as the tail-end of a cold front clips the region.

Daytime highs will edge back slightly during the day, returning to the mid-teens.

There is a slight chance of showers early in the day on Good Friday.
There is a slight chance of showers early in the day on Good Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Behind the front will be afternoon temperatures struggling to get out of single digits, with clearing skies on Saturday and mostly sunny conditions returning for Easter Sunday.

Clouds return Easter Monday as daytime highs rebound back into the mid-teens.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

