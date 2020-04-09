Waterloo Region asks residents to help collect coronavirus pandemic history

Send this page to someone via email

If you are looking for something to keep the family busy, Waterloo Region has an important activity for you.

“The Region of Waterloo museums, our libraries and archives are working on a pandemic project called Help US Make History,” regional chair Karen Redman said.

She says the institutions are asking people to share stories of what their lives are like.

“Sharing your stories is a powerful way for us to reconnect and for us to make sense of the world around us,” Redman explains.

She says they are looking to collect information so people can learn from the past the next time an incident like this occurs.

“For example, our museums have no artifacts from the Spanish flu back in 1917.”

They are looking for stories of the shopping conditions, people’s feelings, what children did and thoughts on social distancing, according to the Region of Waterloo Museum website.

They are also looking to see how families dealt with the virus when a member was infected as well as stories of everyday heroes who helped neighbours.

The region is asking people to send written accounts, artwork or videos to helpusmakehistory@regionofwaterloo.ca.

Museum staff may reach out with further questions.