‘Tiger King’ special: Fox to air TMZ-produced follow-up to answer all your burning questions

A Tiger King special is coming to Fox and it will be taking a deeper look at the subjects of the popular Netflix series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

The hour-long special titled, TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down?, will be hosted by TMZ’s Harvey Levin, and share interviews with people connected to the case of Joe Exotic.

The special will also show “never-before-seen footage” and it’s set to air on Monday.

Fox and TMZ say that the special will explore unanswered questions from Netflix’s one-time limited series which includes whether Joe Exotic is “really guilty” of the murder-for-hire plot of which he was convicted. It will also look into the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s ex-husband.

TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down? will be the first Tiger King special following the release of the series.

ID is also set to launch the series Investigating The Strange World of Joe Exotic, which will “delve into the biggest mystery in true crime today, helmed by the biggest character in the world: Joe Exotic, himself.”

“Viewers are understandably riveted by Netflix’s Tiger King, but the millions of true crime fans around the world were left wanting more,” said Henry Schleiff, group president for ID, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “ID is the perfect place to find the inevitable sequel to this drama – featuring a missing husband, a hit man, and the illegal business of exotic animals. It’s time to let the cat out of the bag and address the lingering questions that viewers demand be answered.”

Last week, Tiger King subject Jeff Lowe revealed that Netflix is giving the world another Tiger King episode.

Lowe, Exotic’s former business partner who now owns GW Zoo, claimed that Netflix would be releasing an additional episode of Tiger King this week.

“Hey Kourtney and Justin, this is Jeff and Lauren from the Tiger King show on Netflix. Thank you for watching our show. Christie [Dishner] said you were a big fan and yeah… you need a life, you just wasted seven hours on ours,” Lowe said to Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. and his podcaster wife Kourtney Turner.

“Take care guys, we love you,” Lowe said before adding, “Netflix is adding one more episode, [it] will be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow.”

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

It’s currently unclear if the episode will be a reunion special or a continuation of the series.

At the time of this writing, it’s unclear if a Canadian broadcaster will air TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down? However, some Canadians should be able to watch directly on Fox.